Leafly Ratings 2024: 25 top-shelf and value buy flowers rated from 8 US states

It’s a golden age for cannabis flower in America, with so many options it’s overwhelming. In 2024, Leafly experts tried to help by rating 25 flowers and edibles that really stood out. Let your fingers do the shopping with this collection of all Leafly Ratings from 2024.

Leafly Ratings from California 2024

Leafly Ratings from New York 2024