Strains & products

Leafly Ratings 2024: 25 top-shelf and value buy flowers rated from 8 US states

Published on January 2, 2025

It’s a golden age for cannabis flower in America, with so many options it’s overwhelming. In 2024, Leafly experts tried to help by rating 25 flowers and edibles that really stood out. Let your fingers do the shopping with this collection of all Leafly Ratings from 2024.

View all buds that are 90 points + | 85 points + | or 80 points +

See all Leafly Ratings | or filter by Top-shelf | or Value-buys

Related
How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Leafly Ratings from California 2024

Headbanger—Wood Wide High Craft, California, fall 2024 image
Headbanger—Wood Wide High Craft, California, fall 2024
Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023 image
Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023
Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023 image
Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023
Gas Face—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023 image
Gas Face—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023
Live Rosin Gummies—PAX Labs, California, winter 2024 image
Live Rosin Gummies—PAX Labs, California, winter 2024
The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2023 image
The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2023
Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024 image
Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024
Lamb's Bread—Happy Trails, CA, winter 2024 image
Lamb’s Bread—Happy Trails, CA, winter 2024
Mule Fuel—Alpenglow Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Mule Fuel—Alpenglow Farms, CA, winter 2024
Paris OG—HOTBOX, CA, winter 2024 image
Paris OG—HOTBOX, CA, winter 2024
Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024
OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024 image
OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024
Cap Junky x Permanent Marker—Seven Leaves, CA, winter 2024 image
Cap Junky x Permanent Marker—Seven Leaves, CA, winter 2024
Sticky Genes #23—Wood Wide Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Sticky Genes #23—Wood Wide Farms, CA, winter 2024
Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024 image
Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024
Jack Fruit—A Golden State, CA, winter 2024 image
Jack Fruit—A Golden State, CA, winter 2024
Watermelon Marker—Yellowthumb, CA, fall 2024 image
Watermelon Marker—Yellowthumb, CA, fall 2024
Crunch Berriez—Back Pack Boyz, CA, fall 2024 image
Crunch Berriez—Back Pack Boyz, CA, fall 2024
Biskante—Alien Labs, California, fall 2024 image
Biskante—Alien Labs, California, fall 2024
Golden Pineapple—Phat Panda, California, fall 2024 image
Golden Pineapple—Phat Panda, California, fall 2024
Scotties Cake—CAM, California, fall 2024 image
Scotties Cake—CAM, California, fall 2024
Moonbow—Flora and Flame, California, fall 2024 image
Moonbow—Flora and Flame, California, fall 2024
Related
Spark joy with Super Boof—Leafly Strain of the Year 2024

Leafly Ratings from New York 2024

Pushing Pluto—Culture House, NYC, fall 2024 image
Pushing Pluto—Culture House, NYC, fall 2024
Cotton Candy—True North Family Farms, winter 2024 image
Cotton Candy—True North Family Farms, winter 2024
Sour Belts—Electraleaf, NY, fall 2023 image
Sour Belts—Electraleaf, NY, fall 2023
Peppa Haze—Mata, NY, winter 2024 image
Peppa Haze—Mata, NY, winter 2024
Related
American budtenders’ best strains of 2024

Leafly Ratings from Florida 2024

Atomic Apple—Alien Labs, FL, winter 2024 image
Strains & products
Atomic Apple—Alien Labs, FL, winter 2024
February 20, 2024
Khalifa Mints—Khalifa Kush, FL, winter 2024 image
Strains & products
Khalifa Mints—Khalifa Kush, FL, winter 2024
Leafly Staff
February 20, 2024
Related
2024’s cannabis award-winners and where to buy them

New Jersey Ratings

2090 Shit—Cookies, NJ, winter 2024 image
Strains & products
2090 Shit—Cookies, NJ, winter 2024
Leafly Staff
February 21, 2024

Canadian Ratings

Acapulco Gold—Jonny Chronic, Ontario, Canada winter/spring 2024 image
Acapulco Gold—Jonny Chronic, Ontario, Canada winter/spring 2024
Hippie Headbanger—Magi, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024 image
Hippie Headbanger—Magi, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024
Pink Kush—Pure Sunfarms, British Columbia, Canada winter 2023 image
Pink Kush—Pure Sunfarms, British Columbia, Canada winter 2023
Master Kush Ultra—Smoker Farms, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024 image
Master Kush Ultra—Smoker Farms, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024
Lucy In The Sky—Coast Mountain Cannabis, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024 image
Lucy In The Sky—Coast Mountain Cannabis, British Columbia, Canada winter/spring 2024
Area 51—Pure Sunfarms, British Columbia, Canada winter 2024 image
Area 51—Pure Sunfarms, British Columbia, Canada winter 2024

Leafly Ratings from Montana 2024

Blue Lights—Greenhouse Farmacy, Montana winter/spring 2024 image
Blue Lights—Greenhouse Farmacy, Montana winter/spring 2024

Leafly Ratings from national CBD brands 2024

You can order branded CBD flowers from anywhere in the US. We liked these ones the best.

Forbidden V CBD—Canndigenous image
Forbidden V CBD—Canndigenous
Pineapple Express CBD—The Green Nursery, 2023 harvest image
Pineapple Express CBD—The Green Nursery, 2023 harvest
Peach hemp delta-9 gummies—Minny Grown, Minnesota image
Peach hemp delta-9 gummies—Minny Grown, Minnesota

Illinois Ratings

Heaevy Eye—Cookies, Illinois, 2024 image
Heaevy Eye—Cookies, Illinois, 2024
Point Break—Nez Craft Cannabis, 2024 image
Point Break—Nez Craft Cannabis, 2024
Alley Cat—IC Collective, Illinois, 2024 image
Alley Cat—IC Collective, Illinois, 2024

Maine Ratings

Cat Piff—The Papermill Cannabis Co., Maine, fall 2024 image
Cat Piff—The Papermill Cannabis Co., Maine, fall 2024

Thanks for rolling with us!

View all buds that are 90 points + | 85 points + | or 80 points +

See all Leafly Ratings | or filter by Top-shelf | or Value-buys

Shop highly rated dispensaries near you

Showing you dispensaries near
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • See all dispensaries
See all dispensaries
80 points and up85 points and up90 points and upleafly buyer's guideLeafly Ratingstop-shelfvalue buys
Leafly Staff
Leafly Staff
Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.
View Leafly Staff's articles

The latest in Strains & products

Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.