Leafly Ratings 2024: 25 top-shelf and value buy flowers rated from 8 US states

It’s a golden age for cannabis flower in America, with so many options it’s overwhelming. In 2024, Leafly experts tried to help by rating 25 flowers and edibles that really stood out. Let your fingers do the shopping with this collection of all Leafly Ratings from 2024.
View all buds that are 90 points + | 85 points + | or 80 points +
See all Leafly Ratings | or filter by Top-shelf | or Value-buys
How to order weed delivery online with Leafly
Leafly Ratings from California 2024
Spark joy with Super Boof—Leafly Strain of the Year 2024
Leafly Ratings from New York 2024
American budtenders’ best strains of 2024
Leafly Ratings from national CBD brands 2024
You can order branded CBD flowers from anywhere in the US. We liked these ones the best.
