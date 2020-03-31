Strains & products Leafly’s cannabis strain of the day for the month of 420 Leafly StaffMarch 31, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint

Welcome to Leafly's Strain of the day! In celebration of 420, we'll be highlighting a new strain every weekday in April until the 20th.

Find a new favorite and be sure to pick some up on Leafly Pickup or Delivery.

By Adam Pallay, Former Education Editor, Leafly



You would think a strain with such a reputation would have a history that dates back further than 2003, but that just speaks to the cultural impact Granddaddy Purple has.

A cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud, this beautiful purple flower gives me a stony head high and intense body relaxation. This is definitely not a strain you want to smoke when you have important things to get done, but if you are looking forward to a quiet evening on the couch and a good night sleep, it’s perfect!

What I also love about this iconic strain is that you can easily identify it by smell. Heavy in myrcene and caryophyllene, GDP sits at the bottom of your nose, smelling of sweet berries, herbaceous pines, and wet earth. For many, we know it when we smell it.

With so many strains from which to choose and new strains coming out all the time, when I see a strain like Granddaddy Purple that comes with over a decade of history, I pay attention. It has something special to offer. It’s a strain that’s so good, it has left a lasting impression on the cannabis community as a whole—we want to return to it again and again.

Even if you can’t find Granddaddy Purple at your local pot shop, there’s a good chance it’s somewhere in the genetics of something else on the shelf: Grandpa’s Breath and Brandywine are two of my favorite strains with GDP in their genetics. Both offer similar effects for me and are just as delicious. Enjoy!

