On the morning of Friday Sept 24 I ordered from Amuse. Among the items I ordered were 2 one gram Banana Pudding Sauces. I only received one! The delivery driver was present when the shortage was discovered. He told me not to worry! That Amuse would either schedule a later re-delivery or refund the amount of the missing item. That was a lie! I submitted a help ticket through their email contact/help support system at approx 10:30am. It is now 12:45pm Saturday the 25th! Amuse still has my money and I don't have my product! I've had to submit photos to 4 different so-called "customer service reps." Finally after going back and forth with them most of the day trying to prove that an Item was missing! (OMG! They tried to make me feel as if I'd been the one to screw up my order!) I was told that they "do not issue refunds" and that the amount of the missing item was not enough "not enough for free delivery" That I would have to place another full order to have the missing item delivered. I'll never use Amuse again! There are too many other weed delivery services out there that want Rob you! And That have MUCH! better customer service departments! Who don't make you "Jump Through Hoops!" When they Screw Up! I've pasted the comments from Amuse about how they don't do refunds or -re-deliveries even when they are at fault! "Rodrigo B (amuse) Sep 24, 2021, 17:50 PDT " we cant send out the missing items because it is below our policy minimum $ to send out items. " Rodrigo B (amuse) Sep 24, 2021, 23:03 PDT "I do apologize but we cant refund you due to company policy." If everything goes well and they don't mess up! You're Good! If anything goes wrong! You on your own! Because they don't really care about their customers!